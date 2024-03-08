Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of NOV Put Options (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,616 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

NOV Stock Up 2.4 %

NOV stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. NOV has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NOV by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 112.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,995,000 after acquiring an additional 86,431 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

