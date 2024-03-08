Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.42%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

