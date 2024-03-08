Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of SYBT opened at $46.75 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $284,440.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 5,562 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $284,440.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,389.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,800.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

