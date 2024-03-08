StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.56 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

