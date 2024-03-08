StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $91,025.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,237.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,788 shares of company stock worth $1,438,416. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after buying an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after buying an additional 208,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 755,214 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

