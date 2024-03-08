StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Stock Performance
TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $91,025.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,237.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,788 shares of company stock worth $1,438,416. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
