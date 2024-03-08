StockNews.com Downgrades CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to Hold

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $195,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,259 shares of company stock worth $970,578 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

