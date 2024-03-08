StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $109.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 182,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

