StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

