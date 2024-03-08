StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $991,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SuperCom by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

