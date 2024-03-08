StockNews.com Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.25.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

