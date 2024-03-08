StockNews.com Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $53.97 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,678,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 1,442.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

