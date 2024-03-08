StockNews.com Lowers Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $409.63 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $419.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medpace will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,379 shares of company stock worth $28,152,746. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

