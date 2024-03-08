StockNews.com Upgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $314.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.77. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,419,665. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

