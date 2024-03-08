Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $213.16. 452,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,826,285. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.46. The company has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

