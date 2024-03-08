Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded down $5.84 on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,903,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,341,006. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.91, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

