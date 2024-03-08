Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 210 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after buying an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $260.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.