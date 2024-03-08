Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $93.60. 348,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,233. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

