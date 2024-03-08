Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Toro by 21.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Toro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.09. 96,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.