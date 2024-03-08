Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IWM traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,274,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,006,555. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

