Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,610 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 783,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

