Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 612,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

