Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 215,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 88,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1,598.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 264,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. 1,236,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,422,988. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

