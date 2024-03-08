Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,743,000 after buying an additional 293,109 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after buying an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 133,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

