Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Strategic Education

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Strategic Education by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.