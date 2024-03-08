Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.00

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Sumco Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $711.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

