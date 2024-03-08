Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Director Georges Kobrynsky Sells 5,419 Shares of Stock

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) Director Georges Kobrynsky sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$20,549.39.

Supremex Stock Up 1.6 %

SXP traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,969. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. Supremex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.58 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.21.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Supremex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Supremex from C$6.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Supremex

Supremex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.