Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at TD Cowen

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,669. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 4,779.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 694,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.