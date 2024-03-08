Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 6.8%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.86. 504,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,659,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $208,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $208,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,423,886 shares of company stock worth $290,218,232. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

