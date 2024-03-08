Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,500,000 after acquiring an additional 116,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $2,271,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,579,000 after acquiring an additional 317,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 165.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $107.99 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

