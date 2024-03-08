Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $583.35 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $540.44 and a 200-day moving average of $509.67.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.