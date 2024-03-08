Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Lessened by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNV

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.