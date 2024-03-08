Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after acquiring an additional 977,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Synovus Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

