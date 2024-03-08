T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 194,910 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares in the company, valued at $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $31,803,464.70.

On Monday, February 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total value of $31,936,003.50.

On Friday, February 23rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $32,076,338.70.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $31,279,156.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50.

On Friday, February 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $31,454,575.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total value of $31,819,057.50.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

