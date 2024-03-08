TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on PROG (NYSE:PRG)

Analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

PRG opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PROG has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PROG will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,278,000 after purchasing an additional 105,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after buying an additional 227,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PROG by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,945,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 109,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 143.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 746,161 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

