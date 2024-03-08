TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7 %

TEL opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

