Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells $987,151.75 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Teradata Trading Down 1.1 %
TDC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 3.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teradata
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.