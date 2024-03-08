Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at B. Riley

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $1.35 to $1.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.39.

LLAP opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 630.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600,447 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 915,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 204,401 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

