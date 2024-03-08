Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.