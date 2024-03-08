Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.59. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,036,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,347,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after acquiring an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after acquiring an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

