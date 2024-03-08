Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of TXT opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. Textron has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $91.28. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Textron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Textron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Textron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Textron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

