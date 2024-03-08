The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3757 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.35.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
BDVSY opened at $27.74 on Friday. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.
About The Bidvest Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.