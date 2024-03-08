The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Boeing by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 133.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of BA opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

