The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $392.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $382.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $361.87.

Shares of CI stock opened at $342.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $347.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.87 and a 200 day moving average of $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

