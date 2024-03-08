The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.78.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $93.57.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 99,268 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,108,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 96,627 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

