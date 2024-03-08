The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at CIBC

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price target raised by CIBC from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after buying an additional 206,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.