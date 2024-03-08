The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $189.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.93.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $177.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $179.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

