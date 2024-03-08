The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 39,936 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Fiserv worth $93,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $150.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

