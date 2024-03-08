The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 22,878 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $91,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $241.36 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average is $232.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.