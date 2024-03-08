The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 631,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $106,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,763,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.