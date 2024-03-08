The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $82.60 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.44% of NVR worth $82,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,685.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,293.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,557.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,150.32 and a twelve month high of $7,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.